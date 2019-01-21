Image copyright Google Image caption The section of Clarence Street is known locally as Boots Corner

Nearly 6,000 people have signed a petition demanding the end of a road closure scheme in the centre of Cheltenham.

The section of Clarence Street, known locally as Boots Corner, has been closed to private vehicles since June as part of the town's transport plan.

The borough council said changes would be made to improve the scheme, but it said overall it had been a success.

The petition has triggered a council debate on the issue.

Conservative councillor Tim Harman, who organised the petition with the town's Conservative MP Alex Chalk, said: "People were worried about traffic being transferred to other parts of the town - and the data now shows that's happened.

"We want the route to be reopened based on the strength of public feeling against the scheme.

"The changes that have been suggested are not going to help the situation.

"It will soak up more money and time when there are bigger challenges facing Cheltenham."

'More cycling'

Liberal Democrat councillor Andrew McKinlay - cabinet member for development - said: "Traffic has done what it was expected to do and has dispersed evenly across other routes.

"Pedestrian footfall at Boots Corner has doubled and more people are cycling and using public transport.

"Clearly there are some identified issues - which is the whole point of having a trial and we are addressing those by making changes and extending the trial."