Image caption Stratton Court care home is listed on several travel sites as a hotel called The Nest In The Cotswolds

A private care home has appeared on travel websites marketed as a luxury hotel, prompting a council probe.

Stratton Court care home in Cirencester is listed as a 3.5-star or 5-star hotel called The Nest In The Cotswolds.

Cotswold District Council said it was investigating suspected breaches of planning application rules.

Staff from the home told the BBC the listings were due to an "administrative error" and there were no plans to turn it into a hotel.

A council spokesman said the authority had received complaints from the public in November that the home had been advertised as a hotel and a conference centre.

They added Aura Care Living, which runs the home, had indicated "all advertising of activities unrelated to the planning permission would cease" and no hotel bookings had been taken.

Image copyright Google Image caption The care home has been marketed as a luxury hotel on several travel websites

The hotel listing still appears on travel websites including Ebookers Expedia, LateRooms and Trivago, however, the rooms are showing as unavailable.

The council said a website created to advertise the property as a hotel had also been taken down.

The authority added that any change of use of the home, which opened in May, would require a new planning application.

'Try before you buy'

Representatives of the home revealed in a council meeting last week they wanted to advertise the top floor on Airbnb, independent town councillor Jenny Hinks said.

A member of staff at Stratton Court said rooms had been offered online as "try before you buy" for relatives of potential residents, and an "administrative error" led to listings appearing on hotel websites.

He added the home would "absolutely not" be turned into a hotel.

Nobody from Aura Care Living was available for comment.

An application for the restaurant to be opened up to the public was submitted to the council last October but withdrawn last week.

Residential care at Stratton Court costs from £950 a week, with dementia care costing from £1,175 a week.

A Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection carried out in November rated the service as requiring improvement and found there were only four residents at the home, which can accommodate 60 people.

Hotel star ratings in the UK are awarded and managed by the AA and Visit Britain.