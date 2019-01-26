Image copyright Google Image caption The W in Nailsworth, Gloucestershire, has finally been given the correct name on Google Maps following an eight-year battle

A steep road with a series of hairpin bends that was given the wrong name on Google Maps has finally been corrected following an eight-year battle.

The aptly named W drops down the hill in a series of switch backs into the town of Nailsworth, in Gloucestershire.

But for years it has been known as The Ladder on Google maps, despite hundreds of emails calling for its correction.

Paddy Coyle, from the town's Facebook page, said: "We check on it every now and again and at long last it's The W."

Google Maps was contacted for comment but has yet to respond.

The Ladder, according to Mr Coyle, is the original steep track that runs straight up the hill. This was bypassed by The W years ago.

"Everyone knows it's called The W, it's been locally called The W for forever," he said.

"But on Google Maps it's been called The Ladder from the beginning and it wasn't right."

Image copyright Google Image caption The aptly named W drops down the hill in a series of switch backs into the town

Image copyright Google Image caption Over the course of eight years, Paddy Coyle said a least 100 emails had been sent to Google reporting the error

Over the past eight years, Mr Coyle said a least 100 emails were sent to Google reporting the error but nothing was changed until a few months ago.

"They renamed it The West," he said.

"I've no idea where that name came from and that's what it's been for the last few months."

But on Friday, the name was finally changed again to The W.

"You can't get just get on the phone with Google, you've got more chance of getting a reply from the Queen," he said.

"But after years of Google Maps calling it The Ladder and even worse The West, it is now called The W."

When the announcement was posted on the Nailsworth Town Facebook page, Sara Wilce wrote: "Hooray! That's been a bugbear of mine for ages. The trouble is, that if it's left with the wrong name, there's a real possibility that people will start using it and thus Google renaming our roads."

While Troy Helm, posted simply: "I can now sleep at night".