Image copyright Gloucestershire Police Image caption Christopher 'CJ' Hall died the day after the attack

Three people have been jailed over the death of a man who was punched and stamped on in a street attack.

Christopher "CJ" Hall suffered serious head and neck injuries in the assault in Lower High Street, Cheltenham.

Police said the attack happened after England's World Cup quarter-final win over Sweden on 7 July.

One man was jailed for murder, another for manslaughter, and a woman jailed for encouraging or assisting the commission of one or more offences.

'Brutal ordeal'

Michael Saunders, 25, of Delavale Road, in Winchcombe, was handed a sentence of life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 20 years, after pleading guilty to murder.

Tom Bryan, 21, of Alstone Lane, Cheltenham, was sentenced to 13 years in prison for manslaughter. He was convicted of the charge after a trial at Bristol Crown Court.

Lauren Bryan, 28, also of Alstone Lane, Cheltenham, was given 15-months imprisonment after pleading guilty to the charge of encouraging or assisting the commission of one or more offences.

Senior investigating officer, Det Insp Neil Rice, said: "CJ was attacked on a warm summer's evening, when many people were out in Cheltenham enjoying the success of England's world cup team in their match against Sweden.

"Regardless of the motive behind this attack, no-one should experience the brutal ordeal which CJ went through and our thoughts remain with his mother, father, family and friends."