Image copyright John Hawkins Image caption Mr Moreira had claimed Edward Metcalfe had made up the incident

A driver has lost his appeal against his conviction for driving over a traffic warden's foot as he fixed a ticket to his windscreen.

Edward Metcalfe, 64, needed hospital treatment after the incident on 14 August 2017 and was off work for three weeks, Gloucester Crown Court heard.

Cosme Moreira, 39, was found guilty in October and given nine points on his driving licence by magistrates.

Judge Michael Cullum reduced the points to three and ordered him to pay costs.

'Common sense'

Mr Moreira, of Greenways, Gloucester, had parked in a disabled bay in Eastgate Street when his car was seen by Mr Metcalfe.

The traffic warden said he was not displaying a blue badge which is an offence warranting an immediate ticket.

Mr Metcalfe said he waited ten minutes then issued the ticket.

He told the court when Mr Moreira came back to his car he "went off on one".

"I put the ticket under his windscreen wipers because it has to be on the vehicle," said Mr Metcalfe.

He said Mr Moreira got into his car and went to drive away - and as he reversed and then moved forward, he drove over his foot.

"I told him two or three times he had driven over my foot," said Mr Metcalfe.

Mr Moreira claimed Mr Metcalfe had "made up" the incident.

Judge Cullum, sitting with two magistrates, dismissed the appeal, saying: "Common sense says if someone is standing near to your car and you move an injury could occur."

Mr Moreira was banned from driving for six months under the 'totting up' rules for disqualification as he already had nine points on his licence.

He was ordered to pay £325 prosecution costs and a £35 victim surcharge.