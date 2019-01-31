Image copyright Avon and Somerset police Image caption Evans encouraged young girls to send naked photos of themselves to him

A man who was caught in a police sting after going to meet a "13-year-old girl" he had groomed has been jailed for 16 years.

Jason Evans, 34, arranged to meet the girl at Stonehouse railway station, in Gloucestershire, after chatting online.

However, the "girl" was in fact a fake online profile set up by police - who arrested him at the station.

Evans, from Stonehouse, admitted grooming and possessing indecent images at Gloucester Crown Court.

Judge Ian Lawrie QC told Evans on 31 January he was in no doubt he was dangerous and there was a significant risk he would commit further offences if he wasn't jailed.

'Fixation with children'

The court heard police had set up the sting after discovering Evans was using online profiles to target vulnerable girls aged 12 to 16.

He encouraged them to send naked photos of themselves and offered to pay their train fares to meet up to have sex.

The court heard none of his victims went as far as meeting with him for sex but Evans had a "historical and entrenched fixation with children".

A number of the most recent offences were committed while Evans was already subject to a sexual harm prevention order.

Jason Evans appeared at Gloucester Crown Court via videolink from HMP Bristol.