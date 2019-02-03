Woman, 65, charged with murdering man in Gloucester
- 3 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has been charged with the murder of a 35-year-old man from Gloucestershire.
Joy Liddell, 65, of Sandyleaze, Gloucester, will appear before magistrates in Cheltenham on Monday.
Officers were called to a property in the Longlevens area of Gloucester on Thursday as paramedics treated Michael Liddell for serious injuries.
A Gloucestershire Police spokesman said Mr Liddell was confirmed dead a short time later.