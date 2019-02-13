Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Climate change protesters superglued themselves inside Gloucestershire County Council

Climate change protesters glued themselves inside a council chamber, bringing a meeting to a halt.

The Extinction Rebellion group called on Gloucestershire County Council to allocate 10% of its budget to fund "climate emergency action".

When it declined the campaigners "charged" the authority in a mock trial with "criminal negligence", found it "guilty" then glued themselves inside.

The council said it had a "really good track record" on climate change.

The authority's proposed £428m budget includes extra money for adult social care and children's services, a 5% council tax increase and almost £21m of savings.

But campaigners believe the budget fails to acknowledge the threat of climate change.

Image caption The protesters held a mock trial in the council chamber where they found the authority "guilty of criminal negligence"

BBC Gloucestershire reporter Hayley Mortimer was at the meeting at Shire Hall in Gloucester and said the campaigners had taken over the chamber at about 10:45 GMT.

Most councillors had left the room as the debate was adjourned.

"Protesters have glued themselves to the public gallery of Shire Hall 'until the council's budget acknowledges climate change'," she said.

"The council chamber has been closed, protesters remain inside, and are being spoken to by police."

She added members of the press were led from the building by police.

Image caption Police were called and a number of journalists who were covering the debate were "marched" out of Shire Hall

The protesters left the building at about midday after police used a soft drink to unstick them.

Council leader Mark Hawthorne said everyone was entitled to their view and opinion.

"Climate change is a really important issue and actually the county council has a really good track record," he said.

"We've just refurbished the entirety of Shire Hall and put photovoltaic cells [solar panels] making it carbon neutral.

"I think these types of protest do no justice to that cause."