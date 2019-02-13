Man, 38, arrested after armed siege in Gloucester
- 13 February 2019
A 38-year-old man has been arrested after armed police surrounded a property in Gloucester.
Officers were called to Alvin Street just after 13:00 GMT following reports a man had a firearm.
The area was cordoned off while the emergency services went into the building.
An air rifle was recovered from the scene and a man is being held on suspicion of making threats to kill, a Gloucestershire Police spokesman said.
He was arrested at 18:00.