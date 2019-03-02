Hardwicke British Legion club fight: Two police specials hurt
- 2 March 2019
Two police special constables were injured in an attack when they were called to a fight at a Royal British Legion club in Gloucestershire.
A female officer was head butted while a male officer was punched in the attack at the club in Green Lane, Hardwicke, shortly after 23:00 GMT on Friday.
Gloucestershire Police said both officers suffered minor injuries and remained on duty.
A man has been arrested.