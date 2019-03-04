Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption A post-mortem examination found Darren Carley died from blunt force trauma to the head

A murder inquiry which began in 2002 when human remains were found on farmland in Lancashire has moved to Cinderford in Gloucestershire.

Darren Carley, 24, went missing from his home in Swindon in January 2002 but his body was not identified until 2017 thanks to advances in DNA testing.

An address on Miners Walk is being searched, Lancashire Police said.

In 2018 a man from Gloucester and a woman from Worcester were arrested on suspicion of murder but later released.

A cordon around the property in Cinderford is likely to be in place for a number of days.

The current occupants of the address are not linked to the investigation and temporary accommodation has been found for them, police said.