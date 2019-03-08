Gloucestershire

Cinderford search in Darren Carley murder case ended

  • 8 March 2019
Darren Carley Image copyright Lancashire Police
Image caption A post-mortem examination found Darren Carley died from blunt force trauma to the head

Detectives investigating the murder of a man whose remains were found in 2002 have ended their search of a house.

Darren Carley, 24, went missing from his home in Swindon in January 2002 and his body was found later that year in Lancashire but his DNA was not identified until 2017.

Lancashire Police moved their investigation to the property in Cinderford, Gloucestershire.

The force would not say if anything had been found at the home.

Last year, a man from Gloucestershire and a woman from Worcester were arrested on suspicion of murder but later released.

The current occupants of the address are not linked to the investigation and temporary accommodation was found for them, police said.

Image caption The house in Cinderford was searched by detectives from Lancashire Police

