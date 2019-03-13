Image copyright Gloucester City Council Image caption Archaeologists say they have found large amounts of medieval pottery and domestic waste

Archaeologists have found evidence of medieval buildings and pottery during a dig in Gloucester.

The remains have been discovered beneath the old bus station site which has been demolished as part of the regeneration of Kings Quarter.

Teams have been working at the site since the end of January to look for important historical assets before building work begins.

The remains of Whitefriars monastery are believed to lie beneath the site.

It was founded in about 1268 but was mostly demolished in the 16th Century.

Archaeologists now think they have found evidence of medieval buildings near Market Parade and large amounts of medieval pottery and domestic waste near the entrance to the former bus station.

Gloucester City Council archaeologist, Andrew Armstrong, said: "We have always expected that there was a building here and it is no surprise to us that the work has discovered something like this on the site.

"We will carry out further investigations into this and will continue work across the rest of the site over the next few weeks."

The dig at the former bus station site will inform the planning application to regenerate the area.

The authority said a detailed report on the work will be prepared alongside the planning application for the regeneration of the site later this year.

The £85m plans will transform the area by providing offices, shops and space for cultural and artistic performances on nearby Kings Square.