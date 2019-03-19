Image caption The Brookmaker Limited Partnership could still appeal the decision

Two 24-hour drive-thrus planned for a town have been refused permission by councillors for a second time.

They feared plans for a McDonald's and a Starbucks in Bradley Stoke would lead to increases in noise, litter and traffic problems.

The decision was overturned by South Gloucestershire Council's spatial planning committee.

In the council's new two-tier planning system the plan was previously refused by a development management committee.

A spokesman for developer Brookmaker Limited Partnership told the committee that the scheme was a "significant investment" in the town centre that would create more than 85 jobs.

However, The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said councillors and members of the public lined up to express their objections to the proposals at the Willow Brook Centre site.

Councillor Roger Avenin said the town was already "overwhelmed" by food outlets.

Councillor Keith Cranney added that residents had been promised "quality retail shops" in the town centre.

The developer could still appeal against the planning committee's decision.