Image caption Police were called to a property in the Longlevens area of Gloucester on 31 January

A mother charged with murdering her son has been found dead at her home.

Joy Liddell, 65, of Sandyleaze, Gloucester, was on bail charged with killing her son Michael Liddell, 35, on 31 January.

A spokesman for Gloucestershire coroner Katie Skerrett said Mrs Liddell was found dead on 30 March. A post-mortem examination is likely to be done within the next few days.

Mrs Liddell was due to stand trial at Bristol Crown Court on 29 July.

Her son was found at a property in the Longlevens area of the city and died shortly after paramedics treated him for serious injuries.