Cheltenham attack victim, 19, suffers serious injuries
- 7 April 2019
A group of attackers is being hunted after they left a 19-year-old man with serious injuries in Cheltenham, in the early hours.
The victim is in a potentially life-threatening condition in hospital, Gloucestershire Police said.
He was found at about 04:15 BST outside the Swallow Bakery, along the Promenade. His attackers had fled the scene towards the 131 Hotel.
Police believe he had been at the Under the Prom nightclub before the attack.