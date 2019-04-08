Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened along the Promenade in Cheltenham

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a 19-year-old man suffered serious injuries in Cheltenham.

The victim remains in a critical condition in hospital, Gloucestershire Police said.

He was found at 04:15 BST on Sunday outside the Swallow Bakery on the Promenade. It is believed he had been in the Under the Prom club earlier.

The pair, aged 27 and 29, and from Cheltenham, are due in court later.