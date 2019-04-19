Image copyright Janine Renshaw-Beauchamp Image caption Janine Renshaw-Beauchamp said her door has always been colourful

A woman said she was "shocked" to receive a letter from council officials ordering her to repaint the bright pink door of her own home.

Janine Renshaw-Beauchamp of Gloucester Street, Cirencester, said she has lived in the house for 33 years and the door had "always been colourful".

Cotswold District Council said her property was a listed building and the colour of the door was "causing harm".

The authority has since confirmed it planned to take no further action.

Mrs Renshaw-Beauchamp said over the three decades she had lived in the house the door had always been pink except for two years when it was red.

She added: "After all these years of it being pink, or shiny Italian Vespa red, I was absolutely horrified to find that someone could have possibly complained and put me in this situation."

She said it may have been a "new neighbour who objected" or a "heavy-handed newbie" at the council "flexing her muscles".

The letter she received from the planning enforcement officer at the council said her property had listed status, and was situated within the conservation area of the town.

'Heritage assets'

It added: "It is deemed that the colour applied to the door is causing harm to the conservation area and the door itself, as both are considered to be designated heritage assets.

"We request that the colour of the door is changed to a more suitable colour in keeping with the surrounding area."

Image copyright Google Image caption Mrs Renshaw-Beauchamp argued that the town centre is "all the colours of Edinburgh rock"

Mrs Renshaw-Beauchamp added: "Down the road is a pink house, and the centre of the town is all the colours of Edinburgh rock."

Local residents have also criticised the council over the matter.

Posting on Facebook, Tracey Bates said: "Lovely colour, bright and cheerful. What's wrong with some people."

Elaine Peckham added: "I didn't know the council had a list of acceptable colours."

After the BBC contacted Cotswold District Council for comment, it confirmed it had decided to take no further action.