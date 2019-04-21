Gloucestershire

Motorcyclist killed in A417 crash near Gloucester

  • 21 April 2019

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash in the early hours of the morning.

Gloucestershire Police said it happened on the A417 on Crickley Hill, Birdlip, near Gloucester shortly before 01:00 BST.

A spokesman said no other vehicles were involved, and the male rider was declared dead at the scene.

The road between the Air Balloon roundabout and the A46 was closed for several hours but has since re-opened.

