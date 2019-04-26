Image copyright Gloucestershire News Service Image caption Sharon Lippett was found guilty of child cruelty after a four-week trial at Gloucester Crown Court

A foster carer who abused a small girl to the point of near-death has been jailed for seven years.

The girl had lived with Sharon Lippett, 45, for three years until the abuse was discovered during a hospital admission, Gloucester Crown Court heard.

Jailing Lippett, of Aldergrove, Gloucester, Judge Michael Cullum told her she had treated the child "appallingly".

He said: "This is a serious case of child cruelty. She was close to death."

The court heard the girl was placed with Lippett but did not come to the attention of the authorities until she was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.

After her injuries were discovered she was placed with different foster carers, where she made "worrying disclosures", prosecutor Simon Dent said.

'People should weep'

Other abuse the girl endured included being forced to stand in stress positions holding a heavy Lego box over her head, and being made to hang by her fingertips from a door.

There were further allegations that Lippett would hit the girl with a towel while her son Tony Lippett watched and laughed, Mr Dent said.

On Wednesday, Lippett was found guilty of three charges of cruelty to a child under 16, causing unnecessary suffering to a child, and wilful neglect of a child between January 2012 and June 2015.

The judge told her: "It was such a cruel house to be in and no child deserves to be subjected to that. People should weep over your wickedness."

Her partner, Kyle Marshall, 22, was found guilty of wilful neglect, and Tony Lippett, 28, convicted of wilful neglect and child cruelty.

Both men will be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on 15 May.

Image copyright Gloucestershire News Service Image caption Kyle Marshall, Dawn Lippett's partner, was also found guilty of neglect