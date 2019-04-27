Image copyright Gloucestershire Police Image caption The woman has a tattoo on her right thigh

Police are urgently trying to identify a woman with a distinctive tattoo found "distressed" by the side of the road.

She was found by a member of the public near the entrance to Reservoir Road by Robinswood Hill County Park, Gloucester, at 02:00 BST.

Gloucestershire Police said the woman is currently in hospital.

The woman is white, in her early to mid-20s and of a large build. She has a distinctive tattoo on her right thigh, which police think could be new.

She was wearing black jogging bottoms and a cream duffle coat, with a bum bag containing cash and makeup but no identification or mobile phone.

A spokeswoman said: "We want to identify her and her family as soon as possible."