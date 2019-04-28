Gloucestershire

Mystery tattooed woman identified after police appeal

  • 28 April 2019
Image of tattoo on woman's thigh Image copyright Gloucestershire Police
Image caption The woman had a tattoo on her right thigh, thought to be new

A woman with a distinctive tattoo who was found by police "distressed" at the side of a road has been identified.

She was found by a member of the public near Robinswood Hill County Park in Gloucester at 02:00 BST on Saturday.

Gloucestershire Police said the woman, aged in her early to mid-20s, is currently in hospital.

A spokeswoman said her family was with her and she was "recovering well". She added that it was not thought she had been assaulted.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites