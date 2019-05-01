Image copyright Royal Agricultural University Image caption Prof John Alliston died in the garden of his rented house

A coroner is likely to ask for proposed electrical safety rules to be rushed through after a university professor was electrocuted by a faulty boiler.

John Alliston, 70, of the Royal Agricultural University in Cirencester, died in 2017 after he touched a live copper pipe while he was gardening.

An inquest heard the house he had moved into had not been checked for electrical safety prior to rental.

Prof Alliston's widow said her husband's death was "stupid".

Gloucestershire Coroner Katy Skerrett said she was considering submitting a Preventing Future Death (PFD) report to the government, recommending legislation be changed soon to require rented properties to have electrical safety certificates.

A jury at Gloucestershire Coroner's Court concluded the death was accidental, and said it happened because of the absence of Residual Current Protection, and the property had not had an electrical safety check.

Image caption Petey Alliston, pictured with son Mike, said her husband's death was "stupid"

The inquest heard Prof Alliston was found face down at his house, in the village of Coates near Cirencester, by his wife Petey Alliston in June 2017, whose screams for help alerted a nearby gardener.

Following the inquest, Mrs Alliston said her husband's death was a "stupid, stupid thing to have happened".

"It shouldn't have happened and wouldn't happen if the necessary laws were in place, and it would be dead easy to do."

The government has already announced it intends to introduce legislation requiring landlords to carry out electrical checks in England and Wales.

Electrical safety certificates are already required in Scotland.

Ms Skerrett said "there appears to be an ongoing risk until legislation is actually changed".

"I am worried that it may be left non-prioritised, so I'd have to consider very hard if there is a risk of future deaths occurring, and in my mind, at the moment, I think there is."

The inquest heard a defective heating element led to pipes connected to the boiler becoming live, and the boiler was not earthed.