Image copyright NASA

A village is trying to track down a "Neil Armstrong" in Gloucestershire to officially open its annual street fair.

Bishops Cleeve has chosen space travel as its theme this year to mark 50 years since the first manned moon landing.

Organisers had hoped to persuade Neil Armstrong's son Rick - who is talking at the Cheltenham Science Festival - to cut the ribbon, but he was unavailable.

Now it is looking for someone who shares the name of his famous astronaut father to open the event.

"Duties of this 'Neil Armstrong' would be to officially open the fair and cut the ribbon," said Peter Badham, chair of the event's committee.

"But he will obviously be a VIP and be treated to special concessions like having lunch with the Chelsea Pensioners and judging the shop window competition."

Man on the Moon