Election results: Lib Dems win control of Cotswold District Council
- 3 May 2019
The Lib Dems have taken over control of Cotswold District Council from the Conservatives.
Tories lost their majority of 10 seats, with the Lib Dems winning 18 of the 34 seats up for grabs.
The Greens, which launched a local group in the area four years ago, won their first seat, taking the Rissingtons ward from the Tories.
One other seat was taken from the Conservatives by an independent candidate.