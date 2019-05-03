The Greens gained six seats and independents gained 10, as Conservatives and Labour lost seats in Forest of Dean council.

It leaves no party in overall control of the authority.

The election saw the the former Tory leader of the council, Patrick Molyneux, defeated in the St Briavels ward.

All 38 seats in the council were contested. There were 10 fewer seats due to boundary changes.

Elsewhere in the county, the Liberal Democrats took control from the Tories in the Cotswold District Council election.

The independent Kevin Painter lost out to a Conservative councillor by one vote in the Tetbury town ward after a ballot paper with the word "Brexit" was accepted rather than a cross.

Nationally The Conservatives and Labour have faced a backlash at the ballot box over the Brexit deadlock, with smaller parties and independents winning seats.

In England so far, the Tories have lost more than 850 seats and 30 councils overall, while the Liberal Democrats have gained more than 500 seats, and Labour has lost more than 90 seats.