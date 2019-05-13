Man charged with murder after Gloucester disturbance
- 13 May 2019
A man has been charged with murder after another man died following a disturbance at a house in Gloucestter.
The 48-year-old was found critically injured at an address in Park End Road at about 21:40 GMT on Friday.
Gloucestershire Police said despite treatment by paramedics, he died at the scene.
Tobias Hayley, 51 from Park End Road in Gloucester, has been remanded in police custody and will appear before Cheltenham Magistrates' Court later.