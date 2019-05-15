Image copyright Google Image caption Gloucestershire Airport is mainly used for private-charter flights

A pilot was injured when his helicopter crashed on to its side at an airport.

The man was pulled from the "significantly damaged" aircraft, on the apron next to its hangar at Gloucestershire Airport, near Cheltenham, at about 13:00 BST.

He was taken to hospital "conscious and breathing" with a head injury, Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service said.

An airport spokesman said the cause of the crash was "unclear".

He said the aircraft - owned by Rise Helicopters - has been righted and put back inside the hangar.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has been informed.

Gloucestershire airport, formerly known as Staverton Airport, is mainly used for private charter flights.