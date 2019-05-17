Image caption Tyres on police vehicles are replaced well before they get to the legal minimum as the vehicles are "driven hard and in all weather conditions"

Police staff sold part-worn tyres from force vehicles for personal gain, it has emerged.

Members of Gloucestershire Constabulary's fleet team, which looks after about 450 vehicles, were disciplined over the online sales.

The force refused to reveal the number of tyres sold, and whether any staff involved were sacked.

But it said it would not have been financially affected, as used tyres are usually given to a disposal company.

The practice came to light following an investigation by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) Request revealed a force investigation in 2015 led to at least two staff members being disciplined.

Further details, including exactly how many staff were involved, how many tyres they sold and how much money they made, were withheld by the force.

It would not confirm whether the members of staff still worked within the fleet team or whether the tyres were sold above or below market value.

The force said policies had now been changed on the disposal of tyres that are "no longer of value" to it.

'Admin oversight'

An internal review was launched into the team in 2017, partly due to the investigation, and since then a new manager had been appointed.

A Gloucestershire Constabulary spokesman said: "We must stress that during and since the investigation there has been no impact on our service to the public."

It said no further information about the investigation would be provided because "the misconduct outcomes arrived at are spent".

An FOI also revealed the results of the investigation were not published on the force's website "due to an administrative oversight".