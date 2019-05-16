Image caption Claire Hutchings is retiring for "personal and financial" reasons

A post office run by four generations of the same family for 140 years is to close.

Claire Hutchings, the current postmaster at Prestbury in Gloucestershire, is doing the job her great grandfather started in 1879.

Her father, Donald Sumption, worked in the role for 58 years until his death three years ago at the age of 89.

A Post Office spokesman said it wanted to re-open the branch as soon as possible.

Ms Hutchings is retiring and there is currently no-one to take over the business.

She said: "It's not one thing in isolation, it's a combination of things, personal, financial and everything else.

"Post offices now are open more hours than we currently are, which would be difficult for me to offer. And disability compliance and financial restraints all come into the picture."