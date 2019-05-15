Image copyright Dominic Treasure Image caption Police said the bridge was damaged overnight on Saturday

A newly-restored bridge which recently won a civic design award has been vandalised with graffiti.

The bridge over Gumstool Brook in Cecily Hill, Cirencester was damaged overnight on Saturday, Gloucestershire Police said.

Owner Dominic Treasure recently spent £15,000 restoring it and said: "It's a shame how people react when you spend a lot of effort on improving something."

The bridge won a Cirencester Civic Society design award in March.

Mr Treasure said: "We were very upset with what happened, especially with all the hard work we've put in, and this is what we get in return."

Image copyright Dominic Treasure Image caption The bridge won a Cirencester Civic Society design award in March

Mr Treasure said he and his wife "spent most of Sunday trying to rescue it" by scrubbing the stone gateposts, and "got the worst out".

He confirmed he now plans to install security lights and CCTV as a deterrent.

Revd Dr Nicholas Henderson of The Friends of Gumstool Brook said: "It is deeply saddening to hear that it has been vandalised.

"This is precisely what we think flags up the importance of local waterways and how we need to care for them."

Gloucestershire Police confirmed it was investigating.