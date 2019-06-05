Image caption Lukasz Grabowski was found dumped near to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital last November

A man has been arrested in Poland on suspicion of murdering a man in Gloucester.

Lukasz Grabowski was found near Gloucestershire Royal Hospital with serious head injuries on 21 November and died later that day.

Tomasz Urbaniak, 36, was arrested in Goluski by Polish police and escorted to England on Tuesday by officers from Gloucestershire Police.

He will appear before magistrates in Cheltenham on 5 June.

Gloucestershire Police said he was arrested on a European arrest warrant.

Another man, Krzystof Solosciuk, 38, from Bristol, has already been charged with murder and is due to stand trial later this year.

A 30-year-old woman from Newport in south Wales, who was also arrested in November, was later released without charge.