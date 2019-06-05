Image caption Lukasz Grabowski was found injured near to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital last November

A man who was arrested in Poland has appeared in court charged with killing a man in Gloucester last year.

Lukasz Grabowski was found near Gloucestershire Royal Hospital with serious head injuries on 21 November and died later that day.

Tomasz Urbaniak, 36, was detained in Goluski by Polish police and escorted to England on Tuesday.

The Crown Prosecution Service said Mr Urbaniak had been charged with murder and manslaughter for legal reasons.

He appeared before magistrates in Cheltenham earlier and is next due to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Friday.

Gloucestershire Police said Mr Urbaniak had been arrested on a European Arrest Warrant.

Another man, Krzystof Solosciuk, 38, from Bristol, has already been charged with murder and is due to stand trial later this year.