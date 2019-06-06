Murder arrest after woman found dead in Cheltenham
- 6 June 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead at an address in Cheltenham.
Gloucestershire police said emergency services were called to a property in Aldridge Close at 11:50 BST.
A 58-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Police said investigations at the scene were continuing but officers but were not searching for anybody else. The force appealed for anyone with information to come forward.