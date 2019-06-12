Image copyright PA Image caption Nick Knowles said he now puts his phone in the boot to avoid the temptation of using it

DIY SOS host Nick Knowles has been banned from driving for six months and fined nearly £1,500 for speeding and using a mobile phone at the wheel.

Knowles, 56, previously admitted the two driving offences and was sentenced at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court.

He was caught driving at 85mph in a 70mph zone in a Range Rover and using his phone on 28 January.

Knowles told the court he had a hands-free kit in his car but was holding his mobile due to a "dodgy power lead".

Presiding justice Andrew Hill told the former I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! contestant the ban would be enforced as it would not cause him "exceptional hardship".

Mr Hill said: "From this moment in time, you are not able to drive any motor vehicle in any public place."

Knowles, of Cirencester, Gloucestershire, asked: "I can drive home, right?" to which Mr Hill replied: "No."

The presenter responded: "I'm joking."

Image copyright PA Image caption The DIY SOS host will not be able to drive for six months

Speaking after the case, Knowles said: "For me, this was a wake-up call and me putting my phone in the boot of my car now stops the temptation.

"The six-month ban was appropriate because to give anything else would be giving me special privilege."

The court heard he was caught speeding on the A417 Brockworth Bypass by a mobile camera.

Knowles received six points on his licence for the offence, which resulted in a driving ban as he already had six points on it.

He was fined £666 for speeding and £666 for using his phone, with a victim surcharge of £66 and prosecution costs of £85.