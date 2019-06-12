Image copyright Gloucestershire County Council Image caption The designs showcase plans to widen the Arle Court Roundabout

New design plans have revealed how part of the A40 from Cheltenham to the M5 motorway will be upgraded.

The £22m project is designed to ease congestion, and will include widening the Arle Court Roundabout and increasing capacity at J11 of the M5.

The planned work comes ahead of the development of a £650m cyber business park on the western edge of the town.

Two public consultation events will be held in Cheltenham next week to showcase the design proposals.

Image copyright Gloucestershure County Council Image caption Another design demonstrates the proposed layout of the west approach on the A40

Gloucestershire County Council's Patrick Molyneux said: "The improvements will help to tackle existing congestion and make sure that the roads in the area can accommodate more traffic.

"I encourage anyone who lives nearby or uses this road on their commute to go to the drop in events or visit the website to find out more about these important highway improvements."

Further plans, including adding extra lanes past GCHQ and improving cycling and pedestrian access from Cheltenham Spa railway station, will be revealed later this year.

Work on the road scheme is expected to start in autumn 2019 and be completed by autumn 2021.