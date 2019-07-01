Image caption The incinerator will be fully operational later in the summer

Test burning is due to get under way at a £633m incinerator as bin lorries drop off the first deliveries of household waste.

Work on the plant near junction 12 of the M5 in Gloucestershire began in 2016 despite nearly 10 years of protest.

The tests will take place before the full opening later in the summer.

Waste will only come from Gloucester and Stroud councils, while other councils are set to continue using landfill for another week.

'Not a significant risk'

While the plant has now begun accepting waste it is not known how many tonnes are needed for a viable test to take place to ensure all the equipment works properly.

The partial opening of the plant coincides with a national study into the effect of incinerators on health. It concluded it is not possible to rule out all impacts on public health.

The report was commissioned by Public Health England (PHE).

The Environment Agency has responsibility for overseeing the safe operation of the facility and will be monitoring air quality.

Gloucestershire County Council says the incinerator will provide electricity to power the equivalent of 25,000 homes, reduce carbon emissions compared to landfill and save taxpayers £100m.