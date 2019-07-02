Image copyright Google Image caption The suspect made his way to Kemble station and was involved in a collision there

A man has been arrested after the theft of a vehicle by an armed assailant from the car wash area of a supermarket in Cirencester.

An armed man drove onto the forecourt of a Tesco store in Cricklade Road where he threatened staff at about 15.40 BST.

He then demanded that they hand over keys to another car which he drove away in. No-one was injured.

The 21-year-old suspect remains in police custody.

The stolen car was later involved in a collision at Kemble railway station and it is believed that the man then attempted to steal other vehicles.

Gloucestershire Police said the weapon had been recovered and is believed to be an air rifle.