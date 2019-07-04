Gloucestershire

Cirencester armed raid: Suspect detained under Mental Health Act

  • 4 July 2019
Image caption The suspect made his way to Kemble station and was involved in a collision there

A man arrested after an armed man stole a car from a supermarket car wash has been has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

The assailant, thought to have been armed with an air rifle, drove to Tesco in Cricklade Road, Cirencester on Tuesday and threatened staff.

He then demanded the keys to another car which he then drove away in.

The 21-year-old suspect from Cirencester was released from police custody and will answer bail in August.

