A teenager accused of trying to buy a pistol and ammunition had a deep and persistent interest in mass murderers, a court has heard.

Killers such as the Columbine school shooters and Anders Breivik in Norway were "poster boys" to Kyle Davies, Gloucester Crown Court has been told.

UK police were alerted when a package containing a gun and bullets was found at a US airport, his trial heard.

Mr Davies, 18, from Gloucester, denies weapons and ammunition charges.

'You should have shot me'

On 18 June 2018, a security officer at Newark Airport in New Jersey found the package addressed to the defendant and tipped off British police.

The jury was shown a video that was filmed two days later, when a police officer posing as a delivery man took a parcel to Mr Davies' home in Wotton - but with the weapon and bullets removed.

Mr Davies was arrested the same day, the jury was told, and said to officers: "I know, I know, you should have just shot me. I haven't technically possessed anything anyway."

A search of his home revealed computer files and notes about mass killers.

The prosecution says Mr Davies appeared to be an ordinary A-level student who was planning to go to Exeter University, yet had spent a £1,000 on a gun and bullets.

He told police he had bought the gun to take his own life, the court heard, yet he had written out a list of items he wanted to buy including petrol, a gas mask and body armour.

"Why would he need body armour if he was only trying to take his own life?" prosecution barrister Anna Vigars QC asked the jury.

The teenager denies two counts of attempting to possess a Glock 17 pistol and five rounds of 9mm ammunition with intent to endanger life.

The trial continues.