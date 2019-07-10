BBC Three This Country actor Michael Sleggs dies
- 10 July 2019
The actor Michael Sleggs who played the character Slugs in the BBC Three comedy This Country has died.
Sleggs, 33, from Cirencester, who had a heart condition had spoken about his poor health on Facebook in June.
The programme's producer Simon Mayhew-Archer said he was a "fantastic, talented man" who would be missed.
The mockumentary is about the day-to-day lives of a group of friends who live in a Cotswolds village.
Colleagues and fans of the show paying tribute on social media, described him as a "legend" and "one in a million".
Michael encapsulated the spirit and humour of This Country. He was a fantastic, talented man who brought tremendous joy to all who knew him & saw him. I loved working with him & will miss him.— Simon Mayhew-Archer (@SimonMAlikesyou) July 10, 2019
We are devastated! Our friend, the man the legend Michael Sleggs #Slugs passed away last night. RIP Michael. You are one in a million ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/TH1KPJfOyD— WTAF A THIS COUNTRY PODCAST (@wtafthiscountry) July 10, 2019
