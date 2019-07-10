Image caption This Country is a mockumentary about the day-to-day lives of a group of friends who live in a small Cotswolds village

The actor Michael Sleggs who played the character Slugs in the BBC Three comedy This Country has died.

Sleggs, 33, from Cirencester, who had a heart condition had spoken about his poor health on Facebook in June.

The programme's producer Simon Mayhew-Archer said he was a "fantastic, talented man" who would be missed.

The mockumentary is about the day-to-day lives of a group of friends who live in a Cotswolds village.

Colleagues and fans of the show paying tribute on social media, described him as a "legend" and "one in a million".