Image copyright PA Media Image caption Kyle Davies, second from right, was found guilty at Gloucester Crown Court

A teenager has been found guilty of planning a mass shooting

Kyle Davies, 19, from Gloucester, bought a handgun and ammunition from a dealer on the "dark web".

A jury at Gloucester Crown Court found him guilty of two counts of attempting to possess a Glock 17 pistol and five rounds of 9mm ammunition with intent to endanger life.

He denied the charges, saying he had bought the weapon to kill himself. He is due to be sentenced at a later date.

The trial heard the Columbine school shooters and Anders Breivik in Norway were "poster boys" to Davies.

The court was told he developed a "deep and persistent" interest in mass shootings during his A-Levels.

Gas mask

A package containing the weapon and ammunition was intercepted by Homeland Security at Newark airport, New Jersey, and officers in the UK were tipped off.

The parcel was substituted for a dummy one that was delivered by an undercover officer to Davies's home in Gloucester, where he was arrested.

A search of his home revealed computer files and notes about mass killers.

The jury heard Davies had spent £1,000 on the gun and ammunition.

He told police he had bought it to take his own life, yet the court heard he had written out a list of other items he wanted to buy including petrol, a gas mask and body armour.

Officers from the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit said they had stopped Davies at "phase one" of his plan and found no evidence that he had identified a target.

The jury convicted him unanimously, following a two-week trial.