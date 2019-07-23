Search under way for missing swimmer at water park
- 23 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A search is taking place for a man who reportedly disappeared while swimming in a lake.
Gloucestershire Police said emergency services were called to Cotswold Water Park near Cirencester shortly after 13:40 BST.
A spokesman said police, the fire service and the National Police Air Service were involved in the search.
South Western Ambulance Service said it had been called to an incident in a lake off Spratsgate Lane.