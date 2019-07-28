One dead in A40 Northleach car and lorry crash
- 28 July 2019
A man has died in a crash involving a car and a lorry.
The accident happened at 09:05 BST on the A40, close to its junction with the A429, at Northleach near Cheltenham.
Gloucestershire Police said the driver of the car, who was aged in his 50s, suffered serious injuries and was declared dead at the scene.
Officers said the road would remain closed while an investigation took place and appealed for witnesses to come forward.