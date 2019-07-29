Gloucestershire

Drink-drive arrest as car crashes into Cheltenham house

  • 29 July 2019
Car crashed into house in Cheltenham
Image caption The car crashed into a house on Gloucester Road at about 01:50 BST

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a car crashed into a house in Cheltenham.

The house in Gloucester Road suffered serious damage in the early hours, with neighbours saying it sounded like "a bomb going off".

A 30-year-old man from Cheltenham was arrested by police using a police dog.

The black Audi car was due to be removed later on Monday after structural engineers had made the site safe.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites