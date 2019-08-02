Image caption A trust spokesman has previously said patients would still have access to the right care if the A&E closes

Cheltenham General Hospital's emergency unit is to be downgraded from September ahead of a four-week consultation, MP Alex Chalk has said.

In a public statement, the MP said he was "astonished and dismayed" about the move.

Mr Chalk said: "For it to be happening in the month of August when everyone is away seems to be really cynical."

The trust which runs the hospital has been contacted by the BBC for a response to the MP's assertion.

Previously the hospital has argued that such a proposal would improve patient care, and patients would have access to the right care and right surgeons in Gloucester.