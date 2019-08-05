Image copyright Uldis Balodis

A giant heart lit up a hill near Gloucester as part of a marriage proposal.

Lee Burford, 33, spent all day creating the romantic gesture on Cooper's Hill in Brockworth for Kirsty Pettit.

Ms Pettit, also 33, accepted his proposal and described it as "incredible".

The steep hill is where the famous cheese rolling takes place every May, in which people chase a Double Gloucester down the incline.

Ms Pettit said Mr Burford had been on the hill "all day" on Saturday setting up the generator-powered LED lights ahead of the proposal.

"People had noticed it throughout the day before the lights were switched on, so I had suspected something," she said.

"But it was still incredible."

Image copyright Kirsty Pettit Image caption Kirsty Pettit said Lee Burford's proposal was "incredible"

Mr Burford said the lights were meant to come on on Saturday evening when he popped the question, but due to technical difficulties they did not work immediately.

"I couldn't get it to work, so I had to go to plan B... and propose on another hill," he said.

"My friend Dan helped me and it took us five hours to set up."

Ms Pettit said she saw a "flurry of activity" on the hill on Sunday before the heart was lit up, but had "no idea" it was for her until the evening when it was finally turned on.

She added Mr Burford told her he was at work all day on Saturday, to enable him to set up the surprise.

"I hope that's the end of the lies now," she said.