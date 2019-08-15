Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Danny Kent received a suspended sentence after admitting carrying a knife in a public place

A world champion motorcyclist has received a suspended prison sentence for carrying a knife during an altercation in a car park.

Daniel Kent, 25, pleaded guilty at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court to possessing the knife in a public place.

He admitted having the kitchen knife in West Street car park in Tetbury on 7 March, when he was involved in a scuffle with a 63-year-old man.

The sportsman received a four-month jail sentence suspended for 12 months.

Kent, known as Danny in the sporting world, is Britain's first Grand Prix solo motorcycle world champion since Barry Sheene in 1977.

He was ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Prosecuting, Peter Ashby said the 63-year-old had been out walking his dog when he heard commotion in a block of flats and saw two men run past him.

He added: "One of the men, the defendant's brother, confronted the 63-year-old and there was a scuffle and the older man took the young man to the ground.

"He pinned him down and then the other man, the defendant, came over and pushed the older man off.

"The witness then saw a knife on the ground. He picked it up and went home and then informed the police."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kent won the 2015 Moto3 World Championship, ending a 38-year wait for a British champion

Kent, of Webb Road, Tetbury, told officers he and his brother were collecting a debt but he would not have used the knife, which had a 6in blade.

Mitigating, Howard Ogden said: "My client came across his brother on the floor with the older man pinning him down so he thought his brother was a victim of an assault and pushed him off.

"Yes, he had the knife in his pocket but it was not for any improper purpose - he uses it to open boxes in connection with his work."

Kent said: "I would like to apologise to the court."