Image copyright Wilsons Auctions Image caption This rose gold Daytona Rolex was sold for £7,000, less than its retail value of £27,450

Rolex watches and designer trainers seized from the ringleader of a Gloucestershire drug-dealing operation have been sold for £33,000 at auction.

Stefan Miller, 30, was jailed for 11 years in March 2018 as part of a County Lines investigation.

The collection of luxury items seized by police went under the hammer during an auction in Newport.

The funds will be split between the Home Office, Crown Prosecution Service, courts and Gloucestershire Police.

Image copyright Wilsons Auctions Image caption These designer Christian Louboutin trainers were among over 40 items of footwear seized by police

Miller, of Larch Close, Wandsworth, was the head of a network and used two teenage boys, aged 14 and 16, as drug mules in Cheltenham and Gloucester.

During a hearing last month, Gloucester Crown Court heard how Miller's dealing benefited him to the tune of £175,000.

He was found to have £63,594.80 in realisable assets and a confiscation order was made out for that amount.

One of the watches seized, an 18ct rose gold Daytona Rolex, was sold for £20,000 at the auction on Wednesday, while a second Rolex went for £6,500.

More than 40 pairs of confiscated designer shoes were also on sale, with a pair of Christian Louboutin trainers selling for £1,075.