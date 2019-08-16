Inquiry after bus carrying passengers catches fire

Image caption The bus was extensively damaged by fire

Stagecoach has launched an investigation after one of its vehicles caught fire while carrying passengers.

The fire broke out shortly after 20:00 BST on Thursday, between Drybrook and Mitcheldean in the Forest of Dean.

Two fire crews from Cinderford were called out and remained at the scene until almost midnight.

No-one was injured, but the bus was extensively damaged and four metres of the road required resurfacing.

Image caption The bus caught fire on Thursday evening